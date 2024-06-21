One Dead, Two Injured After Bike Plunges into Irrigation Canal in Lar Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A 25-year-old youth was killed and two others were injured after the motorbike they were riding skidded on the road and fell into an irrigation canal in the Watlar area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District late Thursday evening.

Officials said the incident occurred near the maternity hospital in Watlar, Ganderbal, when a Pulsar bike bearing registration number JK05M-4769 skidded off the road and fell into the irrigation canal, resulting in injuries to two persons and the disappearance of another.

They said that soon after receiving information about the incident, a rescue operation was jointly launched by local police, the SDRF, the Army, and locals. The operation resulted in the retrieval of the missing youth’s dead body early Friday morning.

Officials identified the deceased youth as 25-year-old Aadil Manzoor Shah, son of Manzoor Shah, a resident of Nilla Palpora, Pattan, Baramulla.

The injured have been identified as 20-year-old Mufasil Reshi, son of Mohd Asadullah Reshi, and 22-year-old Nasir Nabi Bhat, son of Gh Nabi Bhat, both residents of Nilla Palpora, Pattan.

The duo was shifted to PHC Lar, from where

