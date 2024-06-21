Excise scam: HC puts on hold trial court order granting bail to

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday put on hold the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till it hears the ED’s plea challenging the relief granted to him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned its plea challenging the trial court order before a bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come before it soon and till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

The matter has been listed for hearing during the day.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print