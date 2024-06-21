Rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more

Srinagar: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman has forecast more precipitation during next 24 hours.

A metreological department official said that generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of rain/thundershower is expected at many places of J&K on June 21.

From June 22-23, he said, there is possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places.

From June 24-28, he said, generally dry weather is expected but possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

He said heat wave is expected over plains of Jammu from June 22.

He said in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., Srinagar received 5.7mm of rain, Qazigund 4.2mm, Pahalgam 4.4mm, Kupwara 4.0mm, Kokernag 1.4mm, Gulmarg 1.4mm, Jammu 0.3mm, Banihal 5.0mm, Batote 6.8mm and Bhaderwah 0.2mm.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 15.4°C against 13.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 14.0°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 10.4°C against 10.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 15.1°C against 13.7°C and it was 0.9°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 12.2°C against 16.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 5.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.8°C and it was below normal by 1.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.0°C, Batote 15.4°C and Bhaderwah 17.2°C, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print