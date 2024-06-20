Congress to decide on LoP in Lok Sabha: Sharad Pawar

PUNE: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Congress will decide on the appointment on the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha as it has maximum seats among the INDIA bloc parties in the Lower House of Parliament.

Asked if efforts will be made to have the Lok Sabha’s deputy speaker from the opposition, Pawar claimed this “rule” was not followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last government.

“A discussion will take place on that point, but I do not think any fruitful outcome will be there from it,” he said.

