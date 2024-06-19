Sopore Gunfight: 2 militants killed, cop injured, Ops on

Sopore: Two unidentified militants were killed in an ongoing encounter at north Kashmir’s Sopore that raged on Wednesday.

An official said that in the ongoing operation at Hadipora Rafiabad in Sopore, two militants were killed, whose identity is being ascertained.

During an operation, a cop also received bullet injury. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Earlier, officials had said that a joint team of Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police laid a cordon and search operation in Lyser Hadipora village of Rafiabad in Sopore after credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, operation is in progress and roads leading to the encounter site have been sealed by the security forces—(KNO)

