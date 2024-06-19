Srinagar Police Takes Cognizance Of Arson and Damage To Shrine Baba Naseeb-Ud-Din Gazi

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that it have taken cognizance of the incident of arson & damage to the shrine of Baba Naseeb-ud-din Gazi.In a handout, the police said that it has taken cognizance of the incident of arson & damage to the shrine of Baba Naseeb-ud-din Gazi. FIR No. 24/24 under relevant sections of law stands regd in PS Sangam. Thorough & speedy investigation is underway to ensure that the prepetrators are brought to justice. Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn’t fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act/instigation, reads the statement.
