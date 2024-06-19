2 minor boys grievously injured as vehicles collide head-on in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two unidentified minor boys were injured after being hit by two vehicles on Boulevard road accident on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. An official said that two vehicles collided head-on, during which two minor boys riding on a bicycle were grievously injured. He said that both were immediately rushed to SMHS hospital, where they are under treatment.Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident and have urged the public to come forward and help identify the minor boys—
