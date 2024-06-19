KPPA expresses grief over Death of Senior Photo Journalist Nisar Ahmad

KPPA expresses grief over Death of Senior Photo Journalist Nisar Ahmad

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) has expressed grief over the death of senior photojournalist Nasir Ahmad.A statement of KPPA issued here said that Nisar’s passing away has left a vaccum in the photojournalistic circles of Kashmir.The KPPA also expressed sympathy with Nisar’s family and prayed to Almighty to grant a highest place to Nisar in the heaven and provide forberance to his bereaved family in this hour of grief.

