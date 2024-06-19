Kashmir Reader condoles demise of senior photojournalist Nisar Ahmad

SRINAGAR: Haji Hayat Mohammad Bhat, the owner and Editor-in-Chief of the daily Kashmir Reader, along with the newspaper staff has expressed deep grief over the demise of the senior photojournalist Nisar Ahmad.

Haji Hayat in his condolence statement said the departure of Nisar Ahmad has created a void in Kashmir’s photojournalistic community that will be difficult to fill.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Nisar Ahmad’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We pray to the Almighty Allah to grant Nisar Ahmad the Jannat-ul-Firdous and provide strength and solace to the bereaved family at this time of grief,” he added.

