Govt nominates Nodal Officers for smooth conduct of Shri AmarnathJi Yatra-2024

SRINAGAR – Government has nominated nodal officers for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2024.

As per an order issued by Government, Shahid choudhary will be nodal officer for Baltal Axis and Bhupinder Kumar for Pahalgam axis.

“It is hereby ordered that the officers shall be the Nodal Officers for smooth conduct of Shri AmarnathJi Yatra-2024 for the locations/axis that is Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Baltal Axis IAS, Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Mr. Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department Pahalgam Axis

“The officers shall closely monitor and liaise with all concerned agencies involved in the conduct of Shri AmarnathJi Yatra- 2024, and shall report to Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board on regular basis.” Reads the order.

