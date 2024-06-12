Reasi: CASO Enters 2nd Day, Over 20 Detained For Questioning

Jammu: Extensive efforts to track down militants involved in the attack on pilgrims in Reasi district continued on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multidirectional cordon laid around the Poni-Treyath belt, officials said. Security forces have sounded a high alert in Jammu and Rajouri districts and intensified checking and frisking in the belt following the terror attack that left nine dead and 41 injured, they said. According to the officials, more than 20 people have been picked up for questioning. On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur- Reasi Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat said the security forces have got some leads as 11 teams of police, Army and CRPF are jointly working on two different axes to neutralise the fleeing terrorists. “The search operation is going on today in and around the area (where the attack took place) with 11 teams working on the ground apart from a multidirectional cordon laid around the (Poni-Treyath) belt,” another senior police officer said. The officials said that based on the statements of those injured in the attack, they have not ruled out the possibility of a fourth person being present at the spot who acted as a lookout for the three terrorists.

