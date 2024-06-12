Imran Khan gives green signal for talks with govt, ‘ready to forgive’ what has happened to him: Gohar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has given a green signal for talks with the government and is “ready to forgive” what has happened to him, his party’s chairman Gohar Khan said on Tuesday.

“We told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder that dialogue is necessary, as the distance is widening. He agreed with us (on this),” Gohar told the media outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

According to Gohar, Khan, 71, wants the avenues of dialogue to be opened. He told journalists that Khan is “ready to forgive what has happened to him for reconciliation.”

