5 Army Soldiers, SPO Injured After Nocturnal Gunfight Broke Out In Doda: Police

Jammu: Five Army soldiers and Special Police Officer of police were injured after a nocturnal Gunfight Broke Out between militants and security forces in Chattargala area or Doda district on Wednesday.

Officials said that at around 1:45 am army and police joint Naka engaged militants in Chattargala area. During firefight five army Soldiers and and SPO recieved bullet injuries.

They were immediately shifted to SDH Bhaderwah for treatment.

There was no fresh exchange of fire right now in the area, however searches were underway, they said.(GNS)

