CPRF Trooper Killed In Ongoing Kathua Op

Jammu: A paramilitary CRPF personnel was killed in an ongoing operation against militants at Hiranagar in Kathua district, officials said.

They said at about 3 a.m., a Constable K Dass of CRPF’s 121 battalion sustained bullet injuries during firing by militant(s) trapped in the area. He was shifted to the Sub District Hospital Hiranagar for treatment where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

A militant has been already killed in the initial phase of the encounter which had ensued after an attack in the area in which a civilian was injured. The anti-militancy operation is going on in the woods and more details are awaited, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print