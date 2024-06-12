CUK announces summer vacation from July 12-21

Srinagar: The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday said that it will observe summer vacation from July-12 to July-21.The decision was taken based on the resolutions passed in the deans meeting and subsequent approval of the competent authorities.”The summer break for the academic year 2024 will be observed from 12th July 2024 to 21st July, 2024,” read the circular issued by CUK.It states that the summer break will serve also as preparation days for ensuing examinations of the students. “Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Coordinators are required to arrange online and remedial classes during the summer break if required.”—
