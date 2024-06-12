Two militants, CRPF man killed in Kathua gunfight: ADGP Jain

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain Thursday said two terrorists and a CRPF man were killed in the Kathua gunfight while the operation hasn’t been called off yet.Talking to reporters, ADGP Jain said that the encounter started yesterday evening and lasted till today afternoon. “Initially one militant was killed and one more has been killed. We also lost a CRPF jawan in the gunfight as well. The slain were part of a newly infiltrated group. We have not called off the operation as there may be some more militants hiding in the area,” he said. The civilian injured in the encounter, he said, was stable and out of danger.He said that grenades, IEDs, a US made M 4 carbine and other war like stores were recovered from the slain militants. About the another encounter at Chattergala area, the ADGP said that the operation is on and the security forces personnel in the encounter were stable—
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post