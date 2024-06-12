In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat, says Rahul Gandh

MALAPPURAM/WAYANAD (KERALA): Rahul Gandhi, who won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections, kept people guessing on Wednesday about which seat he will retain, even as KPCC chief K Sudhakaran hinted that the Congress leader would relinquish the constituency in Kerala.

According to the Representation of People Act, a candidate can contest from two Lok Sabha constituencies, but can hold only one seat at a time. Therefore, the Congress leader has to give up one of the two seats he has won.

Addressing a public meeting at Edavanna in Malappuram earlier in the day, Gandhi said he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

