DIG, SSP Escape Unhurt In Militant Attack In Kathua, Arms, Ammo Recovered

Srinagar,: The DIG Jammu and Kashmir Police and Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua had a narrow escape after a militant fired a barrage of bullets on their vehicles amid the ongoing anti-militant operation in Hiranagar, an official said.The official said that the cavalcade of the two police officers came under attack after a hiding militant fired over two dozen rounds. “There however was no harm caused to any of the officers’ or any of the personnel,” the official said. In a related development, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition around the ongoing gunfight site. As per the official, the recovered arms and ammunition included; three magazines containing 30 rounds, one another magazine containing 24 rounds, 75 rounds in a separate polythene, 3 live grenades, 1 lakh currency (200 notes of rupees 500), eatables (Pak-made chocolates, dry channa and stale chapatis), Pak-made medicines and injections (pain-killers), 1 syringe, 2 packs of A4 batteries and 1 handset wrapped in tape having antenna and 2 wires hanging from the handset. Meanwhile, in view of the militant attack on a joint camp of security forces in Chattergala area in Bhaderwah, the authorities have ordered for suspension of traffic movement on Bhaderwah-Pathankot Highway till further orders. More details awaited.
