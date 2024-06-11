Pr Secy Culture reaffirms govt’s resolve of time-bound redressal of people’s issues

PULWAMA: Principal Secretary Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta on Monday visited Pulwama and held a public darbar here under the ambitious public outreach cum grievances redressal programme of the government. The participating delegations acknowledged the positive impact of these public outreach programmes on transforming lives of communities.

The general public and various delegations projected several demands and grievances pertaining to the region covering both developmental and administrative concerns that necessitate attention.

The Principal Secretary had an exclusive interaction with the participants during the darbar, listening to their grievances and demands. He appreciated the public for actively engaging in the development process and being part to governance. He took notice of the issues and demands requiring intervention at department level.

He assured the participants that the administration is committed towards working in tandem with the public to implement better governance practices and ensure timely resolution of their issues. He emphasized the primary objective of holding public darbars, emphasizing its role in facilitating direct engagement between the administration and the people at their doorstep.

He asked the officers to prepare a comprehensive action taken format to record all grievances raised during the public darbar, along with the progress made towards their resolution.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom, elucidated the objectives of the program and provided an overview of district’s developmental landscape.

The Principal Secretary also inspected stalls set up by various departments and assessed the progress made under different schemes, focusing on achieving the predetermined targets. These stalls showcased a wide range of government schemes and services aimed at benefiting the public.

Later, Suresh Kumar distributed sanction letters, golden cards and other certificates among the eligible beneficiaries. He applauded the efforts being made by the administration towards saturation of various schemes.

