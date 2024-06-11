IGP Chairs Security Review Meeting At PCR Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi, chaired a security review meeting in the backdrop of upcoming festivals and SANJY-2024 at PCR Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Range DIsG, District SSsP & other senior officers of PCR Kashmir.

During the meeting the district Police chiefs briefed the IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario and the preparations put in place for upcoming events. SSP Ganderbal gave a detailed briefing regarding the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani and preparations for SANJY-2024.

During the session, the officers elaborated on the security arrangements meticulously planned for the Mela Kheer Bhawani, which in addition to District Ganderbal is scheduled to take place at various temples across the Kashmir Valley. Issues related to Law and order, crowd management, traffic control, ensuring the overall safety of the devotees was also discussed. The security arrangements for the peaceful observance of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha, was also discussed with all the participating officers.

IGP Kashmir directed the officers to maintain strict surveillance over the anti-social/anti-national elements using drones and CCTV’s and also establish round the clock naka/ cutoff points. He also reiterated the need to enhance anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and to intensify CASOs/anti-terrorist operations in all the districts.

The meeting concluded on the resolve to ensure peaceful conduct of all events.

