CS takes note of Essential Drug List (EDL) availability in hospitals

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting of Health Department to review the functioning of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), Health & Family Welfare Department (H&FW)along with that of Drug Control Organization (DCO) here.

Besides the Secretary, H&ME the meeting was attended by Principals of Medical Colleges; MD, JKMSCL; Director, H&FW; Director, Health Jammu/Kashmir; Drug Controller and other concerned officers.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary took note of the Essential Drug List (EDL) availability in hospitals and the percentage of such medicines procured from open market. He asked for reducing this dependence and making Drugs & Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS) universally applicable across all health facilities.

Dulloo also enquired about the status of Immunization and institutional deliveries across districts. He called for having the critical analysis of the data to figure out the prevalent trends across districts. He called for taking corrective measures suggestive of such analytical findings.

The Chief Secretary further took note of the measures taken against the misuse of Schedule H drugs available on medical shops. He enquired about the status of installation of CCTV and Computerized Billing of these drug stores to monitor any malpractice done by them.

The Secretary, H&ME, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah apprised the meeting about the broad counters of the operations of these wings of the Department. He also depicted the action taken on the directions issued previously by the Chief Secretary to the Department.

He gave out the functioning of DVDMS, a web based supply chain management application which deals with purchase, inventory management &distribution of drugs, disposables, sutures, dressing material, dental materials, machinery &equipment to various drug warehouses and its use by end users like medical colleges and hospitals here.

The MD, JKMSCL gave insights into the active rate contracts of drugs, machinery &equipments besides requisition with respect to EDL during the ensuing year.

Regarding the performance of H&FW it was revealed that J&K has an Immunization coverage of about 109% which is much above its target besides 98% institutional and little above 2% home deliveries.

As far as the working of DCO is concerned it was divulged that around 6283 inspections of drug stores were conducted by the organization imposing a fine of Rs 8,65,000 against defaulters.

It was added that the compliance with installation of CCTV and resorting to Computerized Billing System (CBS) has been fully ensured in favour of wholesale drug dealers while as out of 15326 retail outlets,15120 have complied with CCTV installation and 9345 with computerized billing system here across the UT.

