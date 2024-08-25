‘800 officers imparted training on Poll Expenditure Monitoring’

Jammu: In order to conduct a free and fair J&K Assembly Election 2024, the J&K Election Department conducted a one-day Online Training Program on Election Expenditure Monitoring for nearly 800 officers on Saturday at Nirvachan Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu.

The training program was inaugurated by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Pandurang K Pole in which District Nodal Officers and Assembly Constituency Nodal Officers of all the 22 enforcement agencies along with incharge officers of flying squads, static surveillance teams, video viewing teams and video surveillance teams participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO exhorted upon the trainee officers to work with zeal and dedication to ensure the purity and transparency of the J&K Assembly Election process.

CEO also asked the officers to work in an exemplary way so that all the stakeholders and general public can be assured of free and fair conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

During the training program, the officers from Expenditure Division of Election Commission of India (ECI) imparted an online session on Election Seizure Management System.

The trainee officers were given online sessions by the Special Secretary in the Office of Chief Electoral officer, J&K and national level master trainers from India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIDEM) and Election Commission of India.

Moreover, a special session on the use of various IT Apps used during the election period was also conducted by the IT expert during the training program.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print