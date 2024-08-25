PDP releases its manifesto, promises Article 370, 35A restoration

Srinagar: The PDP on Saturday released its manifesto for the Assembly elections, promising to pursue the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir to its “original status”, and advocate for confidence-building measures (CBMs) and regional cooperation between India and Pakistan.

The manifesto was released during a function at the party headquarters here by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior leaders of the party.

“The PDP is resolute in its pursuit of restoring the constitutional guarantees that were unjustly scrapped, and is committed to restoring Jammu & Kashmir to its original status, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and their rights are safeguarded,” it said.

The manifesto said the “unconstitutional and illegal revocation” of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019 has “further complicated the Kashmir issue, deepening the alienation felt by the people of the region”.

It said the PDP firmly believes that meaningful engagement is the only way forward.

The party put thrust on improving relations between India and Pakistan, promising to advocate for diplomatic initiatives between the two neighbours, emphasising conflict resolution, CBMs, and regional cooperation.

The manifesto titled ‘People’s Aspirations’ promised to establish full connectivity across the Line of Control (LoC) for trade and social exchange.

It advocated for a regional free-trade area and shared economic market.

The party strives for the opening of old and traditional trade routes to central and south Asia through Jamm and Kashmir, it said.

The manifesto strives for revocation of the Public Safety Act (PSA), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Enemy Act, and said it committed for the revocation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

It also promises to revisit and address the cases of “unjust” job terminations — referring to the sacking of J-K government employees over terror abetment charges.

Promising to protect the land and employment rights of the people of J-K, the party said locals will have the first right in all government tenders as well as mining contracts.

It said, if elected to power, the party would accelerate the process to identify and fill all government vacancies on a fast-track basis within one year.

“Sixty thousand daily wagers to be regularised within one year,” the manifesto read, adding to launch initiatives to create jobs in key sectors like tourism, agriculture, and technology.

On the issue of the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the PDP’s manifesto said the party is committed to the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland, “ensuring they are welcomed back as honoured members of our community”.

“We will strive for taking all the stakeholders on board to secure an end to this humanitarian crises. This is not just a return, but a restoration of the cultural and spiritual essence of Kashmir,” it said.

The party promised revoking the current one-BHK scheme to minimum allocation of two-BHK apartments for every returning family, and to strive that Kashmiri Pandits are the first beneficiaries of the Centre’s scheme of five marlas of land for landless families.

It also said the party would advocate for the opening and promotion of Sharda Peeth across the LoC as a full-fledged religious pilgrimage site.

“This initiative aims to reconnect people with their cultural and religious heritage, fostering greater understanding and peace between communities on both sides of the LoC,” it added.

The manifesto promised 200 free units of electricity to every household, free water, 12 gas cylinders every year to economically weaker sections of society, abolition of property tax for all households and stamp duty for women purchasing property.

