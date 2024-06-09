Transgender community members to attend Modi’s oath ceremony to bless new govt

By on No Comment

NEW DELHI: About 50 people from the transgender community have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and the new cabinet of ministers to them give blessings.

Before the ceremony, BJP MP and former Social Justice and Empowerment minister Virendra Kumar felicitated the community members at his residence.

“This is a part of Prime Minister Modi’s call of ‘sabka saath sabka vishwas and sabha prayas’. Including people from transgenders in the ceremony is to enhance the inclusivity message of the PM,” Kumar told media.

Transgender community members to attend Modi’s oath ceremony to bless new govt added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.