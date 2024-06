NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has booked over 16,800 people for defective number plates so far this year, up by 286 per cent from the corresponding period of last year, according to official data.

According to a senior officer of the Delhi Traffic Police, 16,859 people were booked for defective number plates between January 1 and June 5 this year.

The officer said the figure was at 4,363 in the corresponding period of 2023.

