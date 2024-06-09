Attack on bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi: At least 10 killed, toll likely to rise

Jammu: At least ten yatris (pilgrims) were killed and several others critically injured after a bus fell into a gorge after an alleged militant attack in Reasi district of Jammu region on Sunday.Official sources said that the suspected militants targeted the bus near Chandi Morh following which the driver of the vehicle lost control over the bus and it fell into the gorge.Ten people have died so far and several others are injured. “Death toll is likely to rise,” they added. “Further details will shared soon,” the officials said. Also empty cartridges have been found, they said.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post