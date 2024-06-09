Jammu jeweller crafted lotus flower in silver for Modi on becoming PM for third term

JAMMU: A jeweller from Jammu affiliated with BJP has crafted a 3-kg lotus flower — the symbol of the party — in pure silver as a gift for Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi on assuming office for the third term on Sunday.

Rinku Chauhan, a resident of Muthi village on the outskirts of Jammu, said the idea to present the unique gift to Modi came to his mind after the BJP government fulfilled its promise of revoking Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and constructed Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

“It took me 15 to 20 days to prepare this gift for our beloved prime minister. I have personally crafted the Lotus flower in silver and am waiting to present it to him,” Chauhan, spokesperson of the party’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), told PTI at his residence

