Traffic Violations: RC, RP Of 8194 Vehicles Recommended For Suspension

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of Transport Department to review its functioning .

Besides the Secretary, Transport; the meeting was attended by IG Traffic; Transport Commissioner; MD RTC; Director, Motor Garages and other concerned officers.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Traffic Police to carry out the follow-up investigation in each accident happening on the roads. He made out that the traffic violators should be booked as per the law without showing any kind of leniency.

He asked them to show results on ground by expediting the completion of projects taken-up by the Department. He also called for taking steps for standardization of helmets and increasing the monitoring of revenue collection in RTC buses to stop its pilferage.

In his presentation, the Secretary Transport, Niraj Kumar apprised the meeting about the overall performance of the Department regarding implementation of different projects and schemes.

He informed the meeting that of the 3,16,330 hard copies of driving licences, 2,40,000 had been dispatched till now.

About the action against traffic violators the RC/RP of 8194 vehicles had been recommended for suspension by Traffic department and 5380 notices issued to habitual offenders.

It was further given out that 1347 suspension of licences of habitual offenders had been forwarded for suspension by Traffic department and 1098 notices issued against the violators.

In addition to above, 601 licences were suspended by the department through auto generated mode for the offences recommended by the Supreme Court Committee, as was informed in the meeting.

