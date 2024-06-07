Pampore, Awantipora girls excel in Class 12 exams, secure top ranks

Demonstrate excellence in science & commerce streams, overcome challenges with determination

PAMPORE: Girl students from various areas of Saffron Town Pampore and Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have excelled in the 12th class examinations, with some securing positions among the top 10 rank holders.

Afreena Jan and Lubna Bilal Rather from Awantipora and Pampore respectively have secured places among the top 10 rank holders in the science stream. Meanwhile, Aiman Shakeel from Namblabal Pampore has also achieved a position among the top 10 rank holders in the commerce stream.

Afreena Jan, who appeared for the 12th class examinations from Hajjad Public School Awantipora, has secured the 3rd position with 98.4 percentile. Despite facing financial constraints from a humble background, Afreena diligently prepared for her exams by attending school and taking coaching classes from a local tuition centre.

Afreena’s father Mohammed Afsar Gadda is a labourer. She credited her success to her teacher Imtiyaz Ahmad and the Kashmir Education Initiative, from which she has been receiving a scholarship.

Expressing her ambition to become a doctor, Afreena plans to prepare for the NEET examination to pursue her dream.

Lubna Bint Bilal, who appeared from Muslim Educational Institute (MEI) Namblabal Pampore, secured the 5th position with 98.2 percentile. She expressed gratitude to her teachers and parents for their unwavering support during her preparation for the exams. Lubna worked diligently and was expecting to secure a position among the toppers.

Similarly, Aiman Shakeel from Namblabal Pampore, also appearing from MEI, secured the 5th position in the commerce stream with 97.8 percentile. Aiman attributed her success to the support of her parents and teachers, especially mentioning her teacher Mohammad Amir for his encouragement during difficult times.

“I calculated my percentile after writing the examinations and it turned out exactly the same,” she said.

