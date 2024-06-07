Opposition in new Lok Sabha would be stronger: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: The days of “dictatorship” are over and the opposition in the new Lok Sabha would be stronger, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said here on Friday.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said people have given their verdict and the Constitution has been saved.

“This time there will be a strong opposition. When I was in Parliament, we were weak. Nobody used to listen to us and there was dictatorship, but thank God, dictatorship is over now,” Abdullah told reporters here.

