DC Sgr reviews implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme in district

SRINAGAR: In order to review the implementation of PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana)-Urban scheme in District, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud Din Bhat on Thursday here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria and Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, the meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer, UDAK Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Deputy General Manager, Housing Board, Tehsildars; SLT/CLT Experts and other concerned.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of the physical and financial status of the PMAY- Urban cases identified and approved in District Srinagar.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was informed that as many as 3245 PMAY- Urban cases were sanctioned in District Srinagar out of which 3100 have been Geo-tagged. Besides, 1728 cases are at the construction stage, while 1517 cases are completed. He was further informed that payments in favour of 852 cases have been disbursed as on date.

Speaking on the meeting, the DC directed concerned to put up the list of 463 re-verified eligible cases with concerned higher authorities for the approval in time bound manner.

He directed them to expedite the processing of existing cases while verifying individual cases as per the checklist by Revenue authorities, Housing Board Officers and Ward Officers on ground.

While reviewing the financial status of PMAY-Urban scheme in District, the DC directed Officers to ascertain the status of pending bills submitted for disbursement of installments to beneficiaries.

He maintained that if the status is not available then the bills should be submitted afresh for approval through District level committee subjected to condition of verification.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the concerned to delist those cases which fall under the Revenue authority of District Budgam but are somehow enlisted within Srinagar Municipal area.

