Embracing Life’s Journey: Setting Small Goals While Facing The Reality Of Death (Part II)

The concept of Tawakkul, or trust in Allah, plays a significant role in overcoming the fear of death. Believers are encouraged to place their trust in Allah’s plan, understanding that life and death are part of His divine wisdom. This trust allows individuals to live courageously and purposefully, without being paralyzed by the fear of death.

Islamic teachings emphasize the significance of the present moment. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “Take advantage of five matters before five matters: your youth before you become old, your health before you fall sick, your wealth before you become poor, your free time before you become busy, and your life before your death.” This hadith highlights the transient nature of life and the importance of making the most of our current circumstances.

Living in the present involves appreciating the small blessings of daily life and making a conscious effort to improve oneself and contribute to the well-being of others. By focusing on present actions and short-term goals, individuals can create a positive impact and build a legacy that endures beyond their lifetime. Begin by identifying core values and principles based on Islamic teachings and personal beliefs. These values will serve as a foundation for setting meaningful goals. Ensure that goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART).

For instance, instead of setting a vague goal like “become more knowledgeable,” aim to read a specific number of books on a chosen subject within a certain timeframe. Prioritize goals based on their importance and urgency. Break down larger goals into smaller, manageable tasks. This approach makes the overall objective less daunting and allows for steady progress. Develop a detailed plan outlining the steps needed to achieve each goal. Include deadlines and milestones to track progress. Share goals with trusted friends or mentors who can provide support and hold you accountable. Islamic communities often offer resources and support networks to help individuals stay on track regularly reflect on progress and adjust goals as needed. Reflection is an important aspect of Islamic practice, encouraging self-assessment and continuous improvement. Celebrate and acknowledge the achievement of small goals. This reinforces a sense of accomplishment and motivates further efforts.

Achieving small goals contributes to personal growth by building confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose. These qualities are essential for leading a fulfilling life and preparing for the Hereafter. Moreover, individuals who pursue personal excellence are better equipped to contribute positively to society.

In the Islamic context, personal growth is closely linked to community well-being. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “The believers are like a single body; when one part of the body feels pain, the rest of the body responds with sleeplessness and fever.” This hadith underscores the importance of collective responsibility and mutual support. By setting and achieving small goals, individuals can enhance their ability to serve others and address societal challenges. Whether through acts of charity, community service, or professional contributions, every effort counts toward creating a just and compassionate society. Islam encourages a balanced approach to life, where worldly pursuits and spiritual growth complement each other.

The Quran advises, “But seek, through that which Allah has given you, the home of the Hereafter; and yet, do not forget your share of the world” (Quran 28:77). This verse highlights the importance of balancing the pursuit of worldly success with spiritual responsibilities. For instance, professional achievements and financial stability are essential for personal and family well-being. However, these pursuits should not overshadow spiritual obligations such as prayer, fasting, and acts of charity.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

