Barakat Lacking In Our Lives: Finding Gratitude Amidst Abundance

In the modern world, where abundance has reached unprecedented levels, an ironic trend has emerged: the more we have, the less satisfied we seem to be. This phenomenon contrasts starkly with the past, where despite having fewer resources, people exhibited greater contentment and gratitude. The dynamics and greed have shifted, leading to a society that constantly desires more, often at the expense of appreciating what is already possessed.

In earlier times, the scarcity of resources was a common reality. People had limited means and fewer luxuries, yet they were imbued with a deep sense of “Shukr”(gratitude). This gratitude was not just a passive state but a powerful force that brought “Barakat”(blessings) into their lives. Despite the challenges, there was a pervasive sense of happiness and fulfilment. Families would gather around modest meals, sharing stories and laughter, finding joy in simple pleasures. The lack of material wealth was often compensated by rich human connections and a profound sense of community.

Barakat and contentment

The concept of Barakat, which can be understood as the spiritual and material abundance resulting from thankfulness, was more prevalent in the past. When people practised gratitude, it seemed as though their resources, however limited, would stretch further and bring more satisfaction. This phenomenon underscores a timeless truth: happiness and abundance are not solely determined by the quantity of what we possess but by the quality of our appreciation and the spirit of thankfulness.

Fast forward to today, and we find ourselves surrounded by an abundance of goods and services unimaginable to our ancestors. Yet, paradoxically, there is a noticeable decline in acceptance and gratitude. The culture of consumerism perpetuates a cycle of never-ending desire, where having more only fuels the hunger for even more. This insatiable greed not only erodes personal satisfaction but also leads to societal issues such as increased stress, anxiety, and environmental degradation.

Personal reflection

I can give you my own example. We have three family members earning out of four. Alhamdulillah, we have all the facilities in our home -everything we wish to have. Yet, despite this abundance, there are moments when we find ourselves complaining about not having enough. Is this discontent due to inflation or the rising cost of living? Or is it simply a case of “Na Shukri”(ingratitude)?

When I see my family expressing dissatisfaction, I often remind them of those who manage with far less. There are families who don’t even have 1/10th of our individual salaries each month. How do they manage all their needs? How do they find happiness despite such limited means? Reflecting on these questions highlights the importance of gratitude and the realization that true Contentment comes from appreciating what we have, not from constantly seeking more.

The quest for more

This sense of dissatisfaction is not limited to financial or material wealth. It extends to various aspects of life, including education and career. For instance, students pursuing MBBS degrees often feel incomplete without a post-graduation degree. Those with PG degrees aspire for DM or other super-specializations. While it is natural to have ambitions and strive for higher achievements, this relentless pursuit often leads to distress when immediate results are not achieved.

Similarly, students are rarely content with their academic performance. Achieving 499 marks in the 10th or 12th grade, instead of being a cause for celebration, often become a source of dissatisfaction because they believe they should have scored higher. This constant yearning for more, without appreciating the current accomplishments, breeds perpetual dissatisfaction.

The essential virtue of gratitude

In the midst of our contemporary affluence, it’s crucial to revisit the age-old wisdom of gratitude. Instead of constantly chasing after what we don’t have, we should focus on appreciating what we do have. Gratitude transforms our perspective, allowing us to see the value in the present moment and find contentment in our circumstances. It’s about cultivating a mindset that recognizes and cherishes the small blessings of everyday life. While it’s important to have aspirations, it’s equally vital to work on our current responsibilities with dedication and effort. Achieving long-term goals requires patience and perseverance. Rather than becoming distressed over not reaching the end immediately, we should focus on putting our best efforts into what we have in the present. This approach not only leads to greater satisfaction but also ensures steady progress towards our ambitions.

The shift from a mindset of gratitude and contentment to one of relentless pursuit and greed has profound implications for our well-being. By embarrassing gratitude, we can reclaim a sense of peace and fulfilment that transcends material wealth. It’s time to revive the practices of thankfulness and acceptance, ensuring that we find true happiness not in the accumulation of more, but in the appreciation of what already is. In doing so, we can restore Barakat to our lives and foster a more balanced and harmonious existence. By understanding that goals and aspirations are part of a journey, not an immediate necessity, we can learn to be satisfied and grateful for each step we take.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print