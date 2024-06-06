Rahul will sit in Rae Bareli every Saturday, Sunday to solve people’s problems: Dinesh Singh

RAEBARELI (UP): BJP’s Rae Bareli candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, who lost to Rahul Gandhi, said on Wednesday that he will be on a partial leave only on Saturdays and Sundays for a year and hoped the Congress leader will solve the problems of the locals.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Rahul Gandhi secured a total of 6,87,649 votes against Dinesh Pratap Singh who got 2,97,619 votes.

In a letter addressed to media on Wednesday that was directed to the locals of Rae Bareli, Singh wrote, “I humbly request the people of Raebareli, that I have been serving you continuously from 2019 to 2024 without getting tired or stopping. During this time, my family responsibilities have lagged behind, my sons and daughters have become marriageable, and I have to fulfil those responsibilities too.

