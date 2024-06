BEIJING: China on Thursday protested to India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media statement that he looked forward to having closer ties with Taiwan, insisting that New Delhi should resist Taiwan authorities’ “political calculations.”

China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.

Modi’s remarks came in response to a congratulatory message from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on his election victory.

