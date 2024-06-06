MeT forecasts more rains, thundershower as night temp drops below normal at most places in J&K

Srinagar: The weatherman here on Thursday forecast rain and thundershower at most places in Jammu and Kashmir during few days. Also, rainfall at scattered places during last 24 hours led to drop mercury during night across J&K and barring Pahalgam and Kupwara, all places recorded below normal temperature. A meteorological department official said that there is possibility of rain/thundershower at most places with moderate to intense showers at few places for brief period towards late afternoon and evening today. He said that there is possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied by gusty winds during the time.From June 7-8, he said, there is possibility of light rain/thunder at few places towards afternoon.Partly cloudy to generally dry weather has been forecast from June 9-15. He said in last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., Srinagar received 5.8mm, 14.6mm, Pahalham 8.8mm, Kupwara 5.9mm, Kokernag 14.4mm, Gulmarg 15mm, Jammu 9.2mm, Banihal 17.2mm, Batote 17.6mm, Katra 12.7mm and Bhaderwah 17.7mm. Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 12.2°C against 12.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 11.8°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.3°C against 9.5°C and it was 1.9°C below normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.9°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the place, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 3.2°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 20.2°C against 30.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.1°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 12.0°C, Batote 13.6°C and Bhaderwah 11.2°C, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print