Two jailed candidates have won LS polls. Can they take oath — and how?

NEW DELHI: The victory of two candidates who are in jail on terror charges has brought up a unique situation. While the law will keep them away from attending proceedings of the 18th Lok Sabha, they also have a Constitutional right to take oath as members.

In the results declared by the Election Commission on Tuesday, jailed Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has won from the Khadoor Sahib seat, while incarcerated Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, emerged victorious from the Baramulla constituency.

Engineer Rashid has been lodged in the Tihar jail since August 9, 2019 on charges of alleged terror financing, while Singh has been booked under the National Security Act and sent to the Dibrugarh jail of Assam.

