PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, who accepted it and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

“The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, met the President today and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

“The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office,” the communique said.

