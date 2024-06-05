China congratulates PM Modi and NDA on their victory in general elections

BEIJING: China on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of the BJP-led NDA coalition in the general elections and said it stands ready to work with India bearing in mind the overall interests of bilateral ties.

The Election Commission of India has declared results for all Lok Sabha constituencies, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 of the 543 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP-led NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.

