Providing quality education biggest welfare measure of Police department: DGP

Jammu: In a significant milestone in the journey of technological advancement at JKPPS, Miran Sahib Jammu, DGP J&K inaugurated 5G i5 Smart Panels on Saturday.

These panels, a commendable initiative of M.N Tiwari, the Administrative Officer of the School, promise to provide a substantial technological boost to the school students and teachers.

In his address to the teachers, students and parents, the DGP said that the biggest welfare measure of the Police department and there is not a second thought about it is that providing quality education to the children of police personnel especially because all of us are very deeply mindful of the fact that the children of the police personnel lose out on parenting front because of the nature of their job and mostly they live away from family and the children.

The DGP said that my vision is to establish a chain of schools in all districts and sub-divisions, offering a safe and nurturing environment where children can grow academically and personally. The core values of the institution should focus on building a strong foundation in education, keeping children safe from drugs, abuse, and discrimination, instilling dignity, equality, and core life values. Provide education to the poorer and farthest reaches of the society, make education accessible to all, regardless of economic or social background, the DGP said.

He said that we are committed to the educational interests of children, particularly those of our police personnel. We recognize that the nature of our job can lead to challenges for our children, including limited access to quality education. To address this, we aim to establish schools not only in headquarters districts but also in every district and sub-divisions, and even at the tehsil Police level.

He said that to empower children through education, making them capable of achieving their full potential, the Police department is committed to providing dedicated, motivated, sincere, and competent teachers, lead by equally competent Principal and offering a comprehensive curriculum with a focus on academic and non-academic development of the children, and creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all students.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Department is actively seeking government land to expand its network of schools, providing access to quality education for all. The PPS welcomes children from all backgrounds, accepting the challenge to transform them into excellence.

The DGP commended the hard work of JKPPS Administrator, Principal, teachers and staff, besides efforts of PWWA members. On the occasion DGP,J&K felicitated 12 teachers of J&K PPS Miran Sahib Jammu whose teaching performance remained excellent during the session 2023-24 and 12 topper students (03 from each class) from class 9th to 12th who have secured good grades.

In her address, Prof. Rasmita Das Swain, Chairperson J&K PWWA/PPSs congratulated the Administrative Officer and the Principal of the School. She hoped that the addition of 6 Smart Class Panels will make learning an engaging and interesting process and increase the capacity of students to understand and comprehend tricky concepts quickly and effectively.

In his address, JKPPS Administrative Officer IGP Armed/IRP Jammu Shri M.N Tiwari thanked the DGP J&K, Chairperson J&K PWWA/PPSs, senior PWWA members, senior Police Officers and parents for sparing valuable time from their busy schedules to grace the function and assure that the newly installed Smart Class Panels will be effectively and optimally put to use to increase the quality of education in the school. He also thanked the DGP J&K and the Chairperson J&K PWWA/PPSs for addressing the long-pending anomalies in the salary structure of the teachers and congratulated the students for securing more than 90% marks in the CBSE Board Exams.

