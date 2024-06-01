Mirwaiz addresses at Jamia Masjid

SRINAGAR: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday addressed the congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar after four weeks.

Expressing sorrow over his prolonged detentions since September last year, he lamented being repeatedly detained and released, a situation he described as strange and deeply distressing, particularly because it kept him away from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid.

He voiced strong concerns over alleged harassment policies targeting him and his family. Mirwaiz recalled the “baseless allegations” in 2018 accusing him of owning properties belonging to Anjuman Nusratul Islam, Auqaf Jamia, and Darul Khair, which he said were proven false.

Recently, an FIR was lodged against him and his close kin, claiming potential confiscation of his legally owned land and house, built by his father Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq in 1973. He denounced these accusations as unfounded, saying that the boundary walls have remained unchanged since then. He added that his brother-in-law, a respected senior civil servant, is also facing harassment due to their familial relationship.

Mirwaiz also criticized the policy requiring verifications and clearances for Kashmiris applying for jobs, passports, or identification cards, which he said causes significant stress and distress, especially among the youth. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the first right to jobs in their land and should not be denied them on any pretext,” he said. He urged the authorities to reconsider these policies of “harassment and discrimination”.

Mirwaiz offered prayers for the safety and steadfastness of all and expressed his grief over the tragic road accident involving a bus of pilgrims in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, which resulted in 22 deaths and dozens of injuries. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print