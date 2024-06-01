DGP sanctions retirement gift of Rs 1.15 cr for 115 police personnel

SRINAGAR: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department, the Director General of Police, J&K, R R Swain has sanctioned a retirement gift of rupees one crore and fifteen lakh in favour of 115 personnel of J&K Police who are retiring from services after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.
“Retirement gift of rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned vide PHQ J&K order No. 1346 of 2024 in favour of four gazetted officers, eighty-nine non-gazetted officers, seventeen lower subordinates & five followers. These personnel belong to different units and wings of the department. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund,” police said in a statement. “The gift is sanctioned to police personnel at the time of his/her retirement and serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.”
During the current year till date police headquarters has sanctioned 9.65 crore as a retirement gift in favour of 965 police personnel who have retired from the services on superannuation. As a welfare measure Police Headquarters has taken many initiatives to ensure increased help and assistance for the welfare of its personnel and their families, the statement said.
