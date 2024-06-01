Indian Red Cross Society, J&K Gen Secy visits Akhnoor road accident victims

JAMMU: In the wake of the tragic road accident at the Tungi Morh area of Akhnoor subdivision in Jammu district on Thursday, which resulted in the loss of 22 lives and injuries to 57 others, Rohit Khajuria, General Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K, visited GMC&H, Jammu to assess the situation alongside a team of Red Cross officials.
Rohit Khajuria expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating, “I am deeply anguished due to the loss of lives in the incident. We, as an organization, are deeply committed to helping our fellow citizens in times of disaster. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that all essential relief materials reach those in dire need without delay. We will continue to support the rehabilitation of the affected families and work closely with local authorities to enhance our disaster preparedness efforts.”
He further said that directives have been issued to ensure immediate relief and assistance are provided to the victims during these challenging times. The IRCS remains dedicated to aiding those impacted by the accident and to strengthening their disaster response strategies in collaboration with local authorities.
JAMMU: In the wake of the tragic road accident at the Tungi Morh area of Akhnoor subdivision in Jammu district on Thursday, which resulted in the loss of 22 lives and injuries to 57 others, Rohit Khajuria, General Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K, visited GMC&H, Jammu to assess the situation alongside a team of Red Cross officials.