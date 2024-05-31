Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China next week to further boost bilateral ties; launch 2nd phase of CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a five-day visit to China on Tuesday to further strengthen bilateral ties, the Foreign Office announced on Friday, as the all-weather allies seek to upgrade cooperation under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Sharif will be in China from June 4 to 8 on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly briefing.

The visit aims to increase cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, as the two sides look forward to launching the second phase of the project.

