Jammu bus accident: 6 transport department officials suspended

JAMMU: Six transport department officials in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty on Friday, a day after 22 people were killed and 64 injured in a bus accident in Jammu district.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, when the bus carrying 86 devotees from Haryana’s Kurukshetra and heading towards the Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district skidded off the Jammu-Poonch highway and plunged into a 150-foot gorge. The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve at the Tungi morh in the Chowki Chora area.

Transport department Secretary Niraj Kumar ordered the suspensions and a probe after a high-level meeting was chaired by Principal Secretary of the Home department Chandraker Bharti.

