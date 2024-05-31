Ensure 2-way traffic on highway by June 10, CS To NHAI

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today set deadline of June 10 for streamlining of riding surface and ensuring two way traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of upcoming Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage and fruit season in the Union Territory.

The Chief Secretary was addressing a meeting held with all the concerned to take stock of road condition and the current traffic scenario on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, IG, Traffic, Secretary Transport, Secretary PWD, RO, NHAI besides Deputy Commissioners of Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba attended the meeting while outstation officers participated virtually.

The Chief Secretary took cognizance of the time being taken, at present, by both the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) to reach from one capital city to another. He enquired about the condition of the road and the bottlenecks impeding smooth movement of traffic.

Dulloo took detailed appraisal of nearly two dozen spots on this road where commuters are facing inconvenience in their journey. He impressed upon the NHAI, Regional Officer, Jammu, to take all possible measures to improve the riding surface of the road and ensure simultaneous two way traffic on it by 10th of June this year.

He asked for taking swift steps like enhancing width of the carriage way besides black topping all the stretches where traffic snarls are occurring due to rough surface of the road. He enjoined upon the concerned divisional and district administration to identify all such spots which needs immediate improvement so that no adversity is faced during the upcoming yatra and fruit season when thousands of fruit laden trucks are bound to cross this Highway on daily basis.

The Chief Secretary asked about the causes behind worsening condition of roads on the highway including Dalwas, Old Passi, Mehard, Marog (Ramban), Pratap Nallah (Digdol), Khooni Nallah, Panthyal, Magarkote, Higni, Lower Nachlana and Kishtwari Pather. He also sought feedback from the Traffic, DCs and NHAI about the measures to be taken in this regard and fixed deadline for ironing out these difficulties in coordination with all stakeholders.

Dulloo asked the executing agencies to improve the Kathua-Katra stretch of the Highway besides ensuring its blacktopping before 20th of June without any further delay. He asked the Div Com Jammu to personally monitor this work and submit report daily on this account.

He also took stock of the physical progress achieved on construction of grade separators at Bemina, Sanat Nagar and Nowgam crossings in Srinagar. He also reviewed the work done, so far, on the overhead Railway crossing Bridge near Bijbehara. He asked for expediting work on all these projects for timely completion.

In a presentation given by IG Traffic, Bhim Sen Tuti, a detailed analysis of the previous traffic halts along with their durations was highlighted. The reasons for each such disruption was spotlighted and the cause of suspensions experienced this month were particularly brought to fore.

It was informed that the incessant rains on 29th and 30th of April had eroded the loop of the old road at Magerkote which was used to pass traffic in one direction. It was added that the construction work on fly-overs, via-ducts and tunnels at several locations is sometimes causing difficulty in smooth passage of traffic.

It was also revealed that the traffic Department in collaboration with the district administration Ramban have identified 19 spots for taking certain corrective measures there. The steps like road widening, compacting and blacktopping at these stretches would be finished in next couple of weeks by taking a dry day in between, the meeting was apprised

The meeting was informed that the road condition would be substantially upgraded by NHAI before the onset of fruit, vegetable season and commencement of Shri AmarnathJi yatra this year for convenience of all the travellers going to and fro from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa.

