IUST organizes skill counselling prog

AWANTIPORA: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in coordination with The Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) organized student counselling program.
The event was part of a broader initiative involving interactions with various organizations to conduct a comprehensive skill gap study and develop intervention strategies. Students from various departments participated in the program, engaging in discussions and providing feedback on the Skill Gap and Youth Aspiration Survey. Students were encouraged to share their aspirations and identify areas where they felt additional training was needed to enable devising of redressal strategies.
The program was organized under the aegis of Dean of Students, Dr. Asifa Baba who on this occasion said that IUST remains committed to empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by imparting skills. She said that Vice Chancellor, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo has prioritized increased Industry engagement for curriculum development, Industry training and internships etc. for students to make them Industry ready. Among others, Dr Tahmeed, Coordinator KAST also attended the programme.
Dean of Students, Dr Asifa also conveneda meeting of Student’s Council with the Advisory Committee to the Council of Students, wherein various matters related to student affairs were discussed. The upcoming cultural events and initiatives were also discussed with the Student’s Council.
