GPS tracking device affixed undertrial in Bla

Srinagar: In compliance to an order received from Court, police in Baramulla said that it today affixed a GPS tracking device on a under trial militant associate who was enlarged on bail in a UA(P) case of Police Station Uri.
A police spokesperson said that the accused was arrested in case FIR No 104/2023 under section 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 40 UA(P) Act,120 B IPC, 7/25 Arms Act of Police Station Uri and has been enlarged bail by the Court. The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said accused and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions, he said.
