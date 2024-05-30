Bus Accident in Pampore: One Dead, Fifteen Injured

Srinagar: A tragic accident occurred in Pampore town on the old National Highway (NHW) early this morning when a passenger bus overturned, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to fifteen others.

An official said that Pampore police and local residents were quick to respond and are currently managing the situation.

According to a police statement, the vehicle, which was traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, overturned near Drangibal, Pampore. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Thirteen of the injured passengers were transferred from the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Pampore to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar for further treatment. Their conditions vary, with most reported as stable, though one passenger remains in critical condition. The identities and conditions of the injured are as follows:

Waseem Ahmad, son of Mohd Afzal Malik, resident of Banihal – Multiple injuries, stable condition. Ranjeet Ram, son of Hari Ram, resident of Bihar Matheri District – Multiple injuries, stable condition.

Vinod Ram, son of Mohan Ram, resident of Bihar Mathri District – Multiple injuries, stable condition. Abno Mishra, son of Sosil Mishra, resident of Gorokhpur, UP – Multiple injuries, stable condition.

Shariq Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Dar, resident of Darpora Dugle Banihal – Multiple injuries, critical condition.

Gasia, son of Mugrisa, resident of Beihar Bitya Zillaha – Multiple injuries, stable condition.

Bangeli Puswha, son of Maniger Puswha, resident of Bihir Bitya Zillaha – Multiple injuries, stable condition.

Chater Bad Kotwal, son of Jeet Bahadder, resident of Nepal – Multiple injuries, stable condition.

Prince Kumar Patle, son of Umash Patle, resident of Ajowa Bihar – Multiple injuries, stable condition. Ram Kant Shah, son of Banda Shah, resident of Ajowa Bihar – Multiple injuries, stable condition. Mohd Ali, son of Abdul Kireem, resident of Kergil – Multiple injuries, stable condition.

Bacho Patel, son of Maqsoodan Patal, resident of Mathri Bihar – Multiple injuries, stable condition. Tee Mohan Sharma, son of Chander Goe, resident of Bihar – Multiple injuries, stable condition.—

