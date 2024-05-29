Understanding Sudden Cardiac Death And Preventative Measures

Sudden Cardiac Death has garnered significant attention, and there is an urgent need to shed light on this pressing issue and raise awareness among the public. Far too often, individuals succumb to this silent threat without any warning, leaving families and communities devastated. While events such as natural disasters capture the news, sudden cardiac death demands equal if not greater attention.

Unlike accidents, which can happen within moments, sudden cardiac death is often a result of heart-related conditions. The leading cause of Sudden Cardiac Death is heart disease, particularly blockages in the heart’s arteries. Shockingly, about 95% of adults who suffer from sudden cardiac death have these blockages. When these blockages restrict blood flow to the heart, it can trigger a heart attack, ultimately leading to sudden cardiac death.

Several other factors can also contribute to sudden cardiac death, including accidental incidents, intense physical exercise, excessive alcohol consumption, and drug overdoses. However, it is important to highlight that the majority of cases are closely associated with heart disease.

The heart’s arteries play a critical role in supplying blood to different parts of this vital organ. Among these arteries, the left artery is responsible for providing blood to around 70% of the heart. Blockages in this artery can lead to a severe heart attack, culminating in sudden cardiac death.

Preventive measures are of utmost importance, particularly for individuals with a history of heart disease or those with risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity, or a family history of heart disease. Regular check-ups, including coronary angiography, can effectively identify blockages and potential risks, enabling timely interventions and treatments.

Sudden cardiac death is a serious concern that demands our attention. Understanding the risk factors and prioritizing regular check-ups can significantly reduce the likelihood of this unfortunate event. Embracing a healthy lifestyle, engaging in regular exercise, and managing risk factors can collectively protect our hearts and decrease the risk of sudden cardiac death.

Our mission should be to educate and empower individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles, prevent cardiac incidents and urge people to spread awareness about sudden cardiac death to help save lives.

Remember, knowledge is power, and together, we can combat this silent threat and ensure a healthier future for all.

Dr Bimal Chhajer is Director, SAAOL Heart Centre

